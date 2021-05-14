Tatum is probable for Saturday's contest against the Timberwolves due to a left ankle impingement.
Tatum is dealing with some ankle pain but should still play in the Celtics' second-to-last game of the regular season. This month, he's averaged 26.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 36.3 minutes.
