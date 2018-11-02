Tatum supplied 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes in the Celtics' 117-113 win over the Bucks on Thursday.

Tatum turned in another serviceable stat line, but his reduced involvement on offense persisted for a third-straight game Thursday. After putting up between 12 and 18 shot attempts over his first five games, Tatum has averaged just 10 in his last three contests, leading to a modest average of 11.3 points during that stretch. While the Celtics are nevertheless piling up victories in the process, the 20-year-old's slight downturn is naturally concerning from a fantasy perspective. However, Boston has plenty of mouths to feed offensively, so fluctuations in production are to be somewhat expected as the season unfolds.