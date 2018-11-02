Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Reduced offensive involvement continues
Tatum supplied 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes in the Celtics' 117-113 win over the Bucks on Thursday.
Tatum turned in another serviceable stat line, but his reduced involvement on offense persisted for a third-straight game Thursday. After putting up between 12 and 18 shot attempts over his first five games, Tatum has averaged just 10 in his last three contests, leading to a modest average of 11.3 points during that stretch. While the Celtics are nevertheless piling up victories in the process, the 20-year-old's slight downturn is naturally concerning from a fantasy perspective. However, Boston has plenty of mouths to feed offensively, so fluctuations in production are to be somewhat expected as the season unfolds.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Leads the way with 24 points•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-doubles in narrow victory•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Five TO's in loss to Raptors•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Boston's leading scorer in opening night win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Efficient in preseason win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Starting preseason opener•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...