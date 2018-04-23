Tatum had 21 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 104-102 loss to the Bucks.

Tatum made some crucial plays down the stretch but it was to no avail as the Celtics fell short in Game Four. He has been a steady contributor for the Celtics all season and his rapid development is one of the more positive stories to come out of Boston despite their notable injuries. He will once again need to be strong if the Celtics hope to win Game Five on Tuesday.