Tatum had 31 points (9-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 13 rebounds and six assists across 45 minutes during Thursday's 123-122 overtime loss to the Hawks.

For the second time in less than 10 days, Tatum carried the Celtics against the Hawks, but his efforts were not enough. Tatum has been playing at a very high level all season long, but he seems to be on a scoring tear of late, reaching the 30-point mark in four of his last five contests.