Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Sterling all-around showing in win
Tatum put up 30 points (10-23 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes Sunday in the Celtics' 113-104 win over the Knicks.
Though Tatum's field-goal percentage has fallen off for the third straight season, the 21-year-old forward has at least compensated for the downturn in efficiency by increasing his output in the counting categories. After tying his season high in scoring Sunday, Tatum is now averaging career-best marks in points (21.1), rebounds (7.1), assists (2.7), three-pointers (2.4) and steals (1.5). Tatum shouldn't have trouble maintaining those numbers for at least the next handful of contests, though his 26.7 percent usage rate could take a slight hit once Gordon Hayward (hand) is ready to return, likely later this month.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Team-high 26•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Struggles with shot•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Drops game-high 30 points in loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-doubles in win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Leads C's to 10th straight win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Bounces back against Washington•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...