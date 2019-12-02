Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Sterling all-around showing in win

Tatum put up 30 points (10-23 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes Sunday in the Celtics' 113-104 win over the Knicks.

Though Tatum's field-goal percentage has fallen off for the third straight season, the 21-year-old forward has at least compensated for the downturn in efficiency by increasing his output in the counting categories. After tying his season high in scoring Sunday, Tatum is now averaging career-best marks in points (21.1), rebounds (7.1), assists (2.7), three-pointers (2.4) and steals (1.5). Tatum shouldn't have trouble maintaining those numbers for at least the next handful of contests, though his 26.7 percent usage rate could take a slight hit once Gordon Hayward (hand) is ready to return, likely later this month.