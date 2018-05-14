Tatum delivered 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes during Boston's 108-83 win over the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday.

While his seven-game streak of at least 20 points was snapped, Tatum's performance was anything but disappointing. The stellar rookie's shot was as hot as it had been during that stretch, as he's now drained at least 50.0 percent of his attempts in five of the last six postseason tilts. Tatum's rebound total Sunday was also his highest since Game 7 against the Bucks, which helped him round out his line nicely from a fantasy perspective. He'll naturally once again play a pivotal role in Tuesday's Game 2.