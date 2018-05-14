Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Well-balanced line in Game 1 win
Tatum delivered 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes during Boston's 108-83 win over the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday.
While his seven-game streak of at least 20 points was snapped, Tatum's performance was anything but disappointing. The stellar rookie's shot was as hot as it had been during that stretch, as he's now drained at least 50.0 percent of his attempts in five of the last six postseason tilts. Tatum's rebound total Sunday was also his highest since Game 7 against the Bucks, which helped him round out his line nicely from a fantasy perspective. He'll naturally once again play a pivotal role in Tuesday's Game 2.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Leads team with 25 points in Game 5 victory•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Another impressive outing in Game 4 loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Team-high 24 points in Game 3 win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores team-high 21 in Game 2 win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 28 in Game 1 win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Another 20 point game in Game 7 victory•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....