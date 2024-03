Tatum (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Tatum has been dealing with a right ankle impingement for over a week but had been able to suit up despite the injury. However, he'll be unavailable for the second half of a back-to-back set Monday. His next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Bucks, while Oshae Brissett could see an increased role Monday.