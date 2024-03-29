Share Video

Holiday (shoulder) tallied 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes Thursday in the Celtics' 123-122 overtime loss to the Hawks.

Holiday had missed the Celtics' previous five games with a right shoulder sprain, but if he was facing any limitations Thursday, it wasn't evident in his minutes. Even after the loss, the Celtics still hold an 11-game lead over the Bucks for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, so expect head coach Joe Mazzulla to hand out occasional rest days to Holiday and some of Boston's other key contributors down the stretch.

