Porzingis ended Thursday's 118-109 loss to the Knicks with 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 25 minutes.

Porzingis returned from a one-game absence, and while he only played 25 minutes, he still ended just two rebounds away from a double-double. Given his injury history and how cautious the Celtics have been with him all season, it remains to be seen how available Porzingis will be for the final two games of the regular season, as the Celtics have already locked up home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.