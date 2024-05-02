Porzingis (calf) will likely remain sidelined for the Celtics' second-round series in the Eastern Conference playoffs, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Porzingis sustained a calf injury in Game 4 of Boston's first-round series and was unavailable for Wednesday's Game 5 as the Celtics took down the Heat to advance to the second round. He's been diagnosed with a right soleus strain and was expected to miss several games, and it appears likely that his absence will span the entirety of the second round. However, the Celtics hope that Porzingis will be able to return if the team advances to the Eastern Conference Finals, and the 28-year-old will rest and rehab in the coming days.