Porzingis is being considered doubtful to return to Monday's Game 5 against the Heat due to right calf tightness, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

The severity of Porzingis' injury is not yet known, however, it sounds like he'll be held out the rest of the way. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has already reported that Porzingis will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, and the initial indication is that he managed to avoid an Achilles injury. Boston should have more information on the big man's status over the next day or so.