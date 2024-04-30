Porzingis (calf) is expected to miss a minimum of several games, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Porzingis has already been ruled out for Game 5 against Miami on Wednesday due to a right soleus strain, but it now appears that he will be headed toward an extended absence. It seems unlikely that Porzingis will return to action for the remainder of Boston's first-round series and could be kept out longer if the team continues to advance in the playoffs. With the 28-year-old big man sidelined, Al Horford should slide into the starting lineup, with Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman competing for bench minutes.