Porzingis (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Heat, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Porzingis has been diagnosed with a right soleus strain, the same injury that's kept Giannis Antetokounmpo out since April 9. With Boston holding a 3-1 lead, Al Horford will likely slide into the starting lineup in Porzingis' absence for at least the remainder of the opening-round series.