Porzingis (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Heat, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Porzingis has been diagnosed with a right soleus strain, the same injury that's kept Giannis Antetokounmpo out since April 9. With Boston holding a 3-1 lead, Al Horford will likely slide into the starting lineup in Porzingis' absence for at least the remainder of the opening-round series.
More News
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Unlikely to return•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Limps to locker room•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Stuffs stat line Saturday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Strong from deep to boost offense•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Sitting out again Sunday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out for Friday•