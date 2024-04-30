Porzingis walked to the locker room during the first half of Monday's Game 4 against the Heat with an apparent lower body injury, Souichi Terada of The Springfield Republican reports.

Porzingis came up limping with a few minutes remaining in the second quarter, and he immediately called to the bench for a sub and walked gingerly to the locker room to be evaluated further. Al Horford and Luke Kornet would be in line for larger workloads in the frontcourt if Porzingis is unable to return.