Porzingis walked to the locker room during the first half of Monday's Game 4 against the Heat with an apparent lower body injury, Souichi Terada of The Springfield Republican reports.
Porzingis came up limping with a few minutes remaining in the second quarter, and he immediately called to the bench for a sub and walked gingerly to the locker room to be evaluated further. Al Horford and Luke Kornet would be in line for larger workloads in the frontcourt if Porzingis is unable to return.
More News
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Unlikely to return•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Stuffs stat line Saturday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Strong from deep to boost offense•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Sitting out again Sunday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis: Iffy for Friday•