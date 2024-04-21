Porzingis amassed 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 114-94 victory over the Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Porzingis connected on a team-high-tying mark from three while ending two points shy of the 20-point mark and notching a team-high-tying pair of blocks to help Boston to a Game 1 win in the first round of the postseason. Porzingis connected on at least four threes in four outings during the regular season, entering the playoffs with 15-point outings in eight of his final 10 games.