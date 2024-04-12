Porzingis is questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets due to right hamstring injury management, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Porzingis, Jayson Tatum (knee), Jaylen Brown (hand), Jrue Holiday (knee), Derrick White (ankle) and Al Horford (toe) are all questionable. Even if all of Boston's regulars suit up, they may not play usual minutes. Porzingis has appeared in 11 of the last 13 games, averaging 18.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.2 steals in 28.9 minutes per game.