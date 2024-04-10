Porzingis (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks.

Porzingis, who missed Tuesday's loss to Milwaukee, is one of six Celtics listed as questionable, so it's unclear what Boston's rotation will look like Thursday. With the No. 1 seed locked up, Boston continues to rest its regulars occasionally, but Porzingis has appeared in 10 of the Celtics' last 12 games, averaging 19.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.3 steals in 29.3 minutes during that stretch.