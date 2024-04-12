Porzingis (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Charlotte, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

The Celtics are exercising caution in the second half of a back-to-back set, and Porzingis will have a chance to rest with the postseason looming. His final chance to return during the regular season will be Sunday against Washington, while Xavier Tillman, Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta could see increased run against Charlotte since Porzingis and Al Horford (toe) have both been ruled out.