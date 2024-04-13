Porzingis will be rested for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
No surprise here, as the Celtics are just trying to keep their key players fresh for the playoffs. Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford will also be held out.
