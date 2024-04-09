Porzingis (hamstring/rest) will be inactive Tuesday versus Milwaukee, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Porzingis and Al Horford (toe) have both been ruled out for Tuesday's contest, leaving a platoon of Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman to handle minutes at center. Neemias Queta signed a standard multi-year contract with Boston on Monday, but he is currently at the G League level. Porzingis' next opportunity to take the court comes Thursday versus New York.
