Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Big double-double in win

Irving finished with 26 points (12-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 11 assists and seven rebounds across 33 minutes in the Celtics' win over the Bucks on Sunday.

Irving produced a big double-double while scoring a game-high 26 points and handing out 11 dimes. He also grabbed seven boards on the way to a massive stat line in a surprising upset win for the Celtics. Expect his high usage rate to continue as the series moves forward.

