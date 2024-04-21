Irving ended with 31 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 loss to the Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Irving entered the postseason well-rested after sitting the final two games of the regular season, concluding Sunday's Game 1 of the first round with a trio of threes to go along with a team-high-tying pair of steals en route to ending as one of two Mavericks with 30 or more points in a losing effort. Irving finishing with at least 30 points in 13 outings during the regular season, entering the playoffs with three or more threes in eight of his final 10 contests.