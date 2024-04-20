Irving (hamstring) is not in the official injury report and will be available with no limitations for Game 1 of the series against the Clippers on Sunday.

Irving didn't play in the Mavericks' final two games of the regular season since the coaching staff wanted to rest him before the start of the playoffs, but he shouldn't have any limitations for the series opener against the Clippers on Sunday, as he should handle his regular workload in the backcourt alongside Luka Doncic as Dallas' second-best offensive option.