Irving accumulated 21 points (10-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt), four rebounds and six assists over 31 minutes during Friday's 122-84 win over the Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Luka Doncic was the best player for the Mavericks in this Game 4 victory, but there's no question Irving posted a strong line as well. The veteran floor general reached the 20-point plateau for the second consecutive contest, and he'll need to be at his best -- along with Luka Doncic -- if the Mavericks want to pull the upset in Game 5 of the series Monday. Irving is averaging 21.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in the series.