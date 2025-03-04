Irving won't return to Monday's matchup against the Kings due to a sprained left knee, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Irving was unable to walk off the court under his own power after sustaining the left knee injury on a drive to the basket. The superstar will likely undergo further testing before Wednesday's game against the Bucks, and with Irving sidelined for the remainder of Monday's game at the very least, Jaden Hardy and Spencer Dinwiddie are candidates to see a bump in minutes.