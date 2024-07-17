The Mavericks announced Tuesday that Irving underwent surgery to repair a broken left hand that he sustained earlier this month while training, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Irving appears to have suffered his hand injury sometime after Dallas lost to Boston in the NBA Finals. While it's unclear if the star guard will be forced to miss any of the 2024-25 campaign, the Mavericks are expected to provide updates as appropriate. In 58 regular-season appearances last season, Irving averaged 25.6 points, 5.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 35.0 minutes.