Irving posted 15 points (5-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and one steal over 41 minutes during Monday's 106-88 loss to Boston in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Irving struggled to get going in the Game 5 loss to the Celtics after a strong performance in Game 4, when he put up 21 points, six assists and four rebounds on 55.6 percent shooting from the field. The eight-time All-Star averaged 19.8 points, 5.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 0.6 steals in five NBA Finals games while shooting 41.4 percent from the field. Irving has now been to four NBA Finals with a 1-3 record, and he will attempt to help lead Dallas back to the championship round next year with Luka Doncic by his side.