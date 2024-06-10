Irving accumulated 16 points (7-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and six assists over 41 minutes during Sunday's 105-98 loss to the Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Irving improved his shooting percentages and his overall stat line compared to the series opener, but the result was the same, and the Mavericks are now down by two games in the NBA Finals. Irving has had a rough time dealing with the Celtics' suffocating defense, as Boston has alternated between Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White against Irving, and those mismatches have limited his efficiency. Irving has now failed to reach the 20-point mark in three of his last four playoff appearances, and he'll aim to bounce back in Game 3 on Wednesday.