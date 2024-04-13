Irving (hamstring), who has already been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, will also be held out of Sunday's game against the Thunder, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Irving will get around a full week to rest until the Mavs begin a postseason run. He appeared in 58 regular-season matchups and averaged 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 35.0 minutes.