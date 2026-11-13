Irving accumulated 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one block across 27 minutes during Thursday's 133-94 loss to the Timberwolves.

Irving endured a disappointing scoring performance and attempted just 11 shots, but this was a game in which Dallas fell into an early hole and never recovered, which explains his 27-minute workload. Irving's established scoring ability remains valuable, so fantasy managers shouldn't overreact to just one bad game. He remains one of Dallas' go-to scoring and playmaking options behind Cooper Flagg, who also had a rough outing in this 39-point defeat.