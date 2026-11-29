Head coach Dusty May said he expects Irving (knee) to play in Monday's game against the Celtics, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Irving sat out Friday's 113-109 win over Phoenix due to left knee injury management, but it sounds like he'll be ready to suit up versus one of his former teams in Boston. We'll know more once the Mavericks release the injury report for Monday. If Irving does indeed suit up, Caleb Martin (ankle), Max Christie and Walter Clayton Jr. would all see their minutes reduced.