Irving delivered 35 points (11-18 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and four assists across 38 minutes in Monday's 125-122 win over the Pacers.

Irving produced an outstanding offensive performance, connecting on seven three-pointers while shooting efficiently from the field, but his limitations in other categories were subpar or nonexistent. His four assists show he's now a secondary playmaker behind Cooper Flagg, who notched six assists despite not being the default point guard. Still, Irving's elite shot-making continues to provide substantial fantasy upside, especially when his perimeter shooting reaches this level, but an uptick in assists or more consistent output in other categories would boost his fantasy profile considerably.