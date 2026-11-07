Irving finished with 14 points (7-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and three steals across 28 minutes in Friday's 112-100 win over the Jazz.

Irving struggled offensively, shooting just 35 percent from the field while missing all four three-point attempts, but the three steals helped salvage some fantasy value. Irving's scoring and playmaking remain major fantasy assets, though his production can fluctuate when his perimeter shooting and assist numbers are limited. He's had more than five assists in just two of his seven appearances this season and has scored over 20 points just three times.