Irving finished with 48 points (15-25 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 15-17 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 45 minutes during Sunday's 147-136 overtime victory over the Rockets.

Irving went back to his primary role as a scorer with Luka Doncic returning from a one-game absence due to right knee soreness. Sunday marked the third time this season that Irving scored 40-plus points, and each point was needed as the game went to overtime. Over his last 10 games, he has averaged 27.6 points on 52.3 percent shooting (including 38.7 percent from three on 7.5 3PA/G), 4.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals over 37.6 minutes per game.