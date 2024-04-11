Irving has been ruled out for Friday's game against Detroit due to left hamstring soreness.

Irving has been dominant in recent matchups, but he's dealing with a hamstring issue that will sideline him for the first time since Feb. 3. It's unclear whether his injury will impact his availability for the start of the playoffs, but his status for Sunday's game against Oklahoma City should help provide an indication. Tim Hardaway, Jaden Hardy and Dante Exum could see increased run against the Pistons.