Irving finished Sunday's 116-111 loss to the Clippers in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 40 points (14-25 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and five assists over 45 minutes.

Irving put on a show offensively for Dallas in Sunday's contest, leading all players in scoring while pacing the Mavericks in threes made and ending second on the team in rebounds and assists in a losing effort. Irving has turned things up a notch in the postseason, tallying at least 20 points in all four games of the first-round series while surpassing the 30-point mark in the last two contests.