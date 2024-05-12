Irving notched 22 points (10-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 41 minutes during Saturday's 105-101 win over the Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

After a season-low nine points in Game 2, Irving came back with a diverse stat line, helping the Mavericks go up in the series. Irving complemented teammate Luka Doncic with a series of key plays in the closing minutes, draining all four of his shots in the final stanza. Irving led the team with seven assists, which marked the fourth time the All-Star exceeded his season average in that category during the playoffs.