Irving posted nine points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and nine assists in 41 minutes during Monday's 100-96 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Mavericks have welcomed the emergence of P.J. Washington in the series against the Thunder, as Kyrie Irving has struggled badly so far. He's now failed to score in double digits in two of the four games of the series and is shooting a mere 35.7 percent from three-point range. Irving needs to take on a bigger role on offense if the Mavericks want to move to the Western Conference Finals, especially considering how banged up Luka Doncic is.