Irving ended with 30 points (12-23 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 108-105 win over the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Even though Luka Doncic grabbed most of the headlines following an impressive performance in the series opener, there's no question Irving also played a pivotal role in the Mavericks' win. Irving has had a few subpar showings in the current postseason run, but he's scored 22 or more points in three of his last five appearances, so he seems to be peaking at the right time for a Dallas team that's only three wins away from a berth in the 2024 NBA Finals.