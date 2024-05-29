Irving accumulated 16 points (6-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Tuesday's 105-100 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Irving was on the losing end of a closeout game in the playoffs for the first time in his career, and there's no doubt this was his worst performance of the series, particularly due to his shooting woes. Despite the struggles in this one, the star floor general remains an elite offensive weapon, and he should play a prominent role for Dallas in Game 5 of the series Thursday.