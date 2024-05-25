Irving racked up 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 109-108 victory over Minnesota in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Irving didn't repeat the 30-point outing he delivered in Game 1 of the series, but he was all over the place and filled the stat sheet admirably while operating as Luka Doncic's perfect sidekick. Irving is thriving when it matters the most for the Mavericks, and he's reached the 20-point plateau in each of his last three playoff outings while averaging 24.0 points per game in that stretch.