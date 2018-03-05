Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Could miss multiple games
Irving (knee) could miss multiple games, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
Irving has already been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Bulls, and coach Brad Stevens acknowledged pregame that Irving's sore left knee could keep him out through the end of the week. Nothing is set in stone at this point, but the All-Star should be considered firmly questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Timberwolves in Minneapolis. Shane Larkin will start in Irving's place Monday, with Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart also in line for increased minutes.
