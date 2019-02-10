Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Getting MRI on knee
Irving is slated to undergo an MRI on his right knee after exiting Saturday's 123-112 loss to the Clippers with an injury, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The Celtics are currently labeling Irving's knee issue as a sprain, but the MRI should provide clarity regarding the grade of the injury, after which a timeline for his return will be established. Given that coach Brad Stevens noted after the game that Irving's knee "buckled," it wouldn't be surprising if the point guard wasn't able to play in the Celtics' next contest Tuesday in Philadelphia. Terry Rozier's stock would be on the rise if Irving is forced to miss any length of time.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Exits with knee injury•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Struggles from field in return•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Listed as out Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Posts 30 points, 11 dimes in win•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Puts away Knicks•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...