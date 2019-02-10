Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Getting MRI on knee

Irving is slated to undergo an MRI on his right knee after exiting Saturday's 123-112 loss to the Clippers with an injury, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The Celtics are currently labeling Irving's knee issue as a sprain, but the MRI should provide clarity regarding the grade of the injury, after which a timeline for his return will be established. Given that coach Brad Stevens noted after the game that Irving's knee "buckled," it wouldn't be surprising if the point guard wasn't able to play in the Celtics' next contest Tuesday in Philadelphia. Terry Rozier's stock would be on the rise if Irving is forced to miss any length of time.