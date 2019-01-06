Celtics' Kyrie Irving: No longer on injury report
Ivring (eye) has been removed from injury report prior to Monday's game against the Nets, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Irving was expected to play in Monday's game, and his removal from the injury report indicates that he will be active. He should slide back into the starting five and see his usual role.
