Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores 18 in loss to Pacers
Irving scored 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists and a block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 102-101 loss to the Pacers.
His scoring has been erratic, to say the least -- Irving's produced 15, three, 31, 28 and 18 points in his last five games -- but he's grabbing boards at a career-best pace, and his offensive contributions should even out once he's put all memories of last year's knee injury behind him. Saturday's game was only the third time this season he's played fewer than 30 minutes, and while the Celtics will look for excuses to give him rest given their depth at point guard, his consistent workload gives him a solid fantasy floor while he works to reach his ceiling more often.
