Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Slated to return Friday

Irving (hip) is no longer listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Knicks, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports.

Coach Brad Stevens suggested Irving might be back for Friday's showdown in New York, and that appears to be the case. The point guard should immediately reclaim his spot in the starting lineup after missing the previous two games with a hip strain, pushing Terry Rozier back to a reserve role. Irving will look to pick up where he left off prior to the injury, as he posted averages of 25.7 points, 8.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals across 33.9 minutes in January (nine games).