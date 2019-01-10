Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Slowly returning to form
Irving totaled 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 24 minutes Wednesday against Indiana.
Irving has now played in two games since missing a pair of contests earlier in the month due to an eye issue, and although the Celtics didn't require much output from him Wednesday night, he appears back to his normal self. He knocked down 55.6 percent of his field goals and drained one of two threes in just 24 minutes. Now that Irving has two games under his belt after returning from a concerning injury, he could be in line for a big night Thursday in Miami.
