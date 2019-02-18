Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Well-rounded game in win

Irving totaled 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block over 25 minutes in Team LeBron's win over Team Giannis in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.

Irving's knee, which has caused him to miss six of his last 11 games, didn't seem to bother him during the All-Star Game as he made a number of key plays down the stretch. Irving will try to guide his team to a playoff berth coming out of the All-Star break.