Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will not play Tuesday
Irving will not play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Cavaliers for rest purposes, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Irving is not dealing with an injury, as he went through a full practice Monday, so it's nothing more than a night off. Terry Rozier will likely start at point guard in his absence Tuesday.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Totals 20 points in preseason tilt•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Expects to play in preseason opener•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Practices without restrictions•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: No restrictions expected for regular season•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Fully healthy as camp approaches•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Expects to be 100 percent for camp•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...