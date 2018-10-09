Irving (ribs) will go through portions of Tuesday's practice, Scott Souza of GateHouse Media reports.

Irving was a bit banged up at the end of the preseason and was most noticeably dealing with some sore ribs. However, it appears he's already nearing full strength and is set to rejoin practice, albeit in a limited fashion. Either way, Irving's ability to practice with a full week until the regular-season opener means he should have plenty of time to get ready for that contest. Expect him to slot into the top unit right away and he should be the team's top playmaker.